Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. George bought 23,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,049.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,810 shares in the company, valued at $99,049.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chintu Patel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $309,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 356,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,370.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 643,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,625. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

