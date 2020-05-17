Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Amplify Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Amplify Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

AMPY opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $46,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplify Energy (AMPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.