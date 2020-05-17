Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Amtech Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

ASYS stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 8,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $43,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 21.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 30.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 61,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the period. 39.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

