Analysts Anticipate Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Covanta posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVA. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Covanta news, Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 79.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Covanta during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVA opened at $8.28 on Friday. Covanta has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

