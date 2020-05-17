Analysts Anticipate LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Announce $0.05 EPS

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LRAD an industry rank of 196 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LRAD alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LRAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of LRAD in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LRAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other LRAD news, Director John G. Coburn purchased 17,382 shares of LRAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $51,276.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 221,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 18,542 shares of company stock worth $53,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LRAD in the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNSS stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59. LRAD has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. LRAD had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that LRAD will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LRAD (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.