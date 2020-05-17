Analysts Expect IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IsoRay’s earnings. IsoRay reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IsoRay.

Get IsoRay alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IsoRay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

IsoRay stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. IsoRay has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoRay (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.