Analysts Expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ITT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $78,517,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,674,000 after buying an additional 572,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $48.51 on Friday. ITT has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.