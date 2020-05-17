Analysts Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) PT at $19.57

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

BGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.19. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,844.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 158,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,336,000. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

