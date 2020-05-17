Analysts Set Expectations for CorMedix Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for CorMedix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $3.95 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 116.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

