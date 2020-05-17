Analysts Set Expectations for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Hertz Global in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hertz Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

HTZ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Consumer Edge cut Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of HTZ stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $390.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.70. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hertz Global during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hertz Global during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hertz Global by 277.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hertz Global during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hertz Global during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

In other Hertz Global news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,387,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,285,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

