Analysts Set MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. ValuEngine raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.42. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $168,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in MacroGenics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 208,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 360,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

