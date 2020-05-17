Analysts Set Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) PT at $13.29

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Oil States International alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher T. Seaver acquired 50,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Oil States International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,298.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIS opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $169.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $219.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oil States International will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.