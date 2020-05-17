Analyzing Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Innate Pharma and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience -222.66% -86.25% -63.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innate Pharma and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00

Innate Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.61%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Innate Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and Twist Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $96.12 million 5.21 -$23.25 million ($0.34) -19.24 Twist Bioscience $54.38 million 26.10 -$107.67 million ($3.92) -10.21

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Twist Bioscience. Innate Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twist Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils. It also provides IPH5201, an anti-CD39 antibody and IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology. In addition, the company offers IPH61, a bispecific NK cell engager that is used to create novel molecular formats to kill tumor cells through NKp46. Further, it provides Lumoxiti, a commercial-stage oncology product for treating hairy cell leukemia. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing agreements with AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Sanofi; and a clinical trial collaboration with MedImmune. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. to apply its antibody optimization platform for a targeting arm of a bispecific antibody. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

