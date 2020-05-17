Analyzing One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) & Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG)

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) and Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

5.2% of One Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Chanticleer shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of One Group Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Chanticleer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for One Group Hospitality and Chanticleer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Group Hospitality 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chanticleer 0 0 1 0 3.00

One Group Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given One Group Hospitality’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe One Group Hospitality is more favorable than Chanticleer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares One Group Hospitality and Chanticleer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Group Hospitality $120.68 million 0.32 $20.83 million $0.10 13.50 Chanticleer $30.14 million 1.82 -$17.73 million ($1.45) -3.05

One Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Chanticleer. Chanticleer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Group Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

One Group Hospitality has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chanticleer has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares One Group Hospitality and Chanticleer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Group Hospitality 17.26% 19.39% 2.90% Chanticleer -27.61% -338.80% -32.21%

Summary

One Group Hospitality beats Chanticleer on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK brand. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or managed or licensed 27 venues in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Chanticleer Company Profile

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.