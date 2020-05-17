Analyzing Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) and W&T Offshore (OTCMKTS:WTI)

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUEQ) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Petroquest Energy and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 1 1 2 0 2.25

W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 9.85%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Petroquest Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of W&T Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Petroquest Energy and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore 13.85% -28.29% 9.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Petroquest Energy and W&T Offshore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy $87.10 million 0.00 -$9.55 million N/A N/A W&T Offshore $534.90 million 0.70 $74.09 million $0.60 4.40

W&T Offshore has higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Petroquest Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. On November 6, 2018, PetroQuest Energy, Inc. along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters. The company also owns interests in approximately 135 offshore structures. It has interests in offshore leases covering approximately 370,000 net acres spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved reserves were 74.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

