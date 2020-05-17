Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,131,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,326.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

