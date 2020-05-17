Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Shares of DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

