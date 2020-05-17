Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANIK. Sidoti raised Anika Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,951,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,339,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 387,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 138,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

