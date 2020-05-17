ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Cut by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in ANSYS by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,277 shares of company stock worth $3,739,241 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS opened at $253.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

