Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,046 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 163,280 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.