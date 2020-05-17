Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.70, but opened at $54.43. Applied Materials shares last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 20,743,128 shares trading hands.

The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

