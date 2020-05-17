Arcblock (ABT) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.28 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0840 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, Bibox and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX, Bithumb, LBank, Gate.io, DDEX, BitMart, Huobi, CoinBene, DragonEX, Cobinhood and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

