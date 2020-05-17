Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 30.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.