Argus Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $740.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective increased by Argus from $600.00 to $740.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $682.44.

Shares of EQIX opened at $658.66 on Wednesday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $471.80 and a twelve month high of $715.75. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $600.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total value of $1,939,647.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,364.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,996 shares of company stock worth $11,482,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after buying an additional 143,432 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,381,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,389,000 after purchasing an additional 134,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,399,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

