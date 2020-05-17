Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.01.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

