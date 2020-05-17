Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $1,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,483.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,389,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $56,639,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arvinas by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 35,366 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Arvinas by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Arvinas by 1,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 28,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.