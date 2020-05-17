aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for aTyr Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.81). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

