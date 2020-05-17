aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

LIFE has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered aTyr Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of LIFE opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

