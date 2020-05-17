AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,178,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of AvalonBay Communities worth $173,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,348,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,248,000 after purchasing an additional 404,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,433,000 after purchasing an additional 131,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 913,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.41.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

