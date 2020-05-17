Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Aviat Networks worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

