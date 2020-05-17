AXPR (AXPR) Price Down 17.4% This Week

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One AXPR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $485,709.61 and $7,472.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

AXPR Token Profile

AXPR is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 346,054,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,054,001 tokens. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire.

Buying and Selling AXPR

AXPR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

