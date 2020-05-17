B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celsius in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 13.27%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CELH. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $6.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $415.43 million, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.14. Celsius has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,833,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,180 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $1,550,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth $1,206,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.