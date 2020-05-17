B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DURECT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 69.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.24%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DURECT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.37 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 97,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 42,902 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

