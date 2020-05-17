B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 685,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,410.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

