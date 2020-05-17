B. Riley Comments on HC2 Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HC2 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HC2’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.36). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.13 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

HCHC stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $142.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.31. HC2 has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCHC. Equitec Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 987,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,275 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HC2 by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

