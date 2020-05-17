B. Riley Comments on Prudential Financial Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.70. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,265,134 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

