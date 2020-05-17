B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for RMR Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RMR Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get RMR Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

Shares of RMR Group stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $773.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.41. RMR Group has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $52.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,885,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 237,025 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of RMR Group by 372.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 172,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 99.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 145,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,132,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.47%.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.