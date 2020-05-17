B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $158.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $146.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,930 shares of company stock valued at $50,415,417. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.