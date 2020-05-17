B. Riley Trims United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Target Price to $34.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for United States Cellular’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

USM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on United States Cellular from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.83.

USM opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.30 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.56%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $62,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,422.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Cellular by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in United States Cellular by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in United States Cellular by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

