B. Riley Weighs in on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.79% and a negative net margin of 213.04%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DRNA. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 534.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,388,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,047.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 486,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 443,858 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 108.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 119,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 147,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $89,859.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $540,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $408,356.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,766. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

