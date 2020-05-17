Baader Bank Analysts Give zooplus (ETR:ZO1) a €170.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZO1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €112.00 ($130.23).

Get zooplus alerts:

ZO1 opened at €136.80 ($159.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $987.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.95. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a fifty-two week high of €126.80 ($147.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.