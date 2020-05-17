Baader Bank Reiterates €240.00 Price Target for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

Baader Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €170.82 ($198.63).

Get Wirecard alerts:

ETR:WDI opened at €77.00 ($89.53) on Thursday. Wirecard has a one year low of €79.68 ($92.65) and a one year high of €162.30 ($188.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €105.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.44.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.