BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 760 ($10.00) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.07% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price (up from GBX 576 ($7.58)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 759 ($9.98) to GBX 607 ($7.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 667.67 ($8.78).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 496.50 ($6.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 517.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 571.43. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.