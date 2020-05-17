Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get Bank First National alerts:

Bank First National stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. Bank First National has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $76.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bank First National by 112.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bank First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Bank First National Company Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank First National (BFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.