Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Bank of East Asia from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.70. Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services.

