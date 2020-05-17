Bank of Montreal to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

