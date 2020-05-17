Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 17,513 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of Tiffany & Co. worth $159,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,969,000 after buying an additional 498,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TIF opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.94 and its 200 day moving average is $129.98.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

