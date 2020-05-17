Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $176,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $212,135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,868,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,968,000 after buying an additional 443,250 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 19,761.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 222,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,790,000 after buying an additional 220,935 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after buying an additional 142,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after buying an additional 135,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $294.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.26 and a 200 day moving average of $262.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $300.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 16,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.85, for a total value of $4,860,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,533 shares of company stock valued at $36,202,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

