Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 238,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Northern Trust worth $160,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $4,054,952 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Northern Trust stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.