Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 220,157 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $168,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE AME opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $90.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock worth $797,487 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.